A group of young Tasmanians will soon set sail for a ten-day expedition around the state. The only catch is they are the ones running the ship.
In partnership with Rotary Tasmania, the Windeward Bound leadership challenge is back for another year, tasking twenty young Tasmanians with the test of sailing the state's waters.
Made up of ten 'mentors' chosen for their leadership potential and ten Tasmanians from refugee backgrounds, the crew will sail aboard the STV Windeward Bound.
The participants, aged between 14 and 17, will set out from Hobart on December 12 under the guidance of Captain Sarah Parry.
Year 9 St Patricks College student and participant Elena Darby-Rodriguez said the lessons she hoped to learn were two-fold.
"We're able to mentor and help newly settled Australians settle into the community," Ma Darby-Rodriguez said.
"But it's an experience for local Tasmanians to gain leadership experience and just a bit of out of home in the world life experience too."
But it won't be a holiday.
"We pretty much do all the work," said year 9 St Patricks College student Bree Pether.
"We're setting the sails, cleaning the boat, tidying the bunks."
And if no one does the job, then it won't get done.
"The reality of the task hasn't hit yet," said year 11 Launceston College student Mieka Burch.
I know it's gonna be difficult, objectively, but emotionally I'm not there yet - I'm still excited over the fact that I get to go on this voyage."
As an extra challenge, to pay for the trip, each mentor is required to raise $2500 themselves before they sail.
It's a tall order for the teenage crew, but it's all a part of cultivating independence, leadership, discipline, and confidence, according to Rotary Tasmania's David Annear.
After over a week at sea, Mr Annear said the challenges faced and overcome would be transformative for the adventurous young participants.
"These young people are special - they don't need extra motivation, they just need support and a pathway," Mr Annear said.
"They will go on a 10-day voyage and come back at the end of it 100 days more experienced and mature."
