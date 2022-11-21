The Hobart Hurricanes have unveiled a Big Bash League debutant, signing Englishman Zak Crawley as a replacement player.
The top-order batter will join the squad during January, when Shadab Khan is representing Pakistan against New Zealand.
"I'm really excited to take part in the Big Bash for the first time," Crawley said.
"From afar, the Hurricanes seem to be awash with talent both in terms of the list they have built for on-field success, but also the quality list of support stuff they have on it.
"I'm looking forward to taking part in what I hope will be a very successful summer."
T20 internationals are the only format Crawley has not represented England in but has shown he can handle the willow at domestic level, playing 47 matches for Kent.
The right-hander has scored 1284 runs, wielding a strike-rate of 145.08 with a top score of 108* in 2020.
The Hurricanes still have one more domestic contract to hand out for BBL12, which has been previously speculated to be awarded to former Test skipper Tim Paine.
Ahead of their first match on December 16 against the Melbourne Stars, the Hurricanes' squad is Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Crawley Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
