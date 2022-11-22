The Examiner
Voters are concerned about the need and expense of a new football stadium

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
White elephant stadium Rockliff's downfall?

DISMISSING CONCERNS

What an absolute audacity that the past and present Tasmanian premiers dismiss out of hand the concerns of the electorate about the need and expense of a new football stadium. While Peter Gutwein is no longer relevant, Jeremy Rockliff's attitude, a typical Liberal born-to-rule belief, will be his downfall if he continues with this billion-dollar white elephant.

