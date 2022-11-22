White elephant stadium Rockliff's downfall?

What an absolute audacity that the past and present Tasmanian premiers dismiss out of hand the concerns of the electorate about the need and expense of a new football stadium. While Peter Gutwein is no longer relevant, Jeremy Rockliff's attitude, a typical Liberal born-to-rule belief, will be his downfall if he continues with this billion-dollar white elephant.
Mr Rockliff's short-term memory of how his federal counterparts were dispensed with at the last election will no doubt be jogged when he sees the NSW Liberals suffer the same loss in their upcoming elections.
Unlike the citizens of Tasmania, politicians and senior public servants don't have to wait for admission to hospital if needed. They can afford private education, will always have a roof over their head and be able to wine and dine without worrying about food costs like the rest of us.
Politicians have little real understanding of the difficulties and traumas faced by our dedicated police, firies, doctors, nurses and many others; they only answer to the big end of town, their secret donors and other string pullers without a modicum of compassion for the needy.
If these self-serving throttlebottoms believe our concerns about the waste of taxpayers funds is just a noisy minority I challenge them to hold an independent poll with a simple yes/no answer. If only we had an imaginative government.
Victor Marshall, Meander
In response to John Collins, a truer word has never been said (Examiner, November 21). Jim Bacon's structure for sport in Tasmania was 100 per cent correct.
I suggest we need access into the state funded first. The boats are booked out three-four months in advance in summer.
The planes are either booked out or on strike or delays (36 hours for a direct flight to Sydney as reported in the media).
This government has not fixed health, ambulance ramping, 29 councils, disabled taxi access, TasWater mess, including overcharges. Can our MPs please get on with the job, instead of skygazing?
Michael Larissey, Launceston
A very good opinion piece from Senator Jonathan Duniam, a Liberal senator who has had the guts to step aside from his colleagues and say what he thinks about the stadium monolith which our premier seems to be obsessed with (Examiner, November 22).
The senator points out all the urgent things we need in Tasmania for the whole population, not a great big, expensive white elephant, which most Tasmanian's don't want to finance.
If the premier and a select few are hell-bent on not listening to the electors, maybe they'd have the courage to have a referendum on the subject of a stadium, which the head honcho of the all-powerful AFL demands we have. We may be waiting long time for that.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Safety seems to be a secondary interest ...- Mark Fyfe
I have recently written to State Growth in an attempt to achieve safety improvements on the notoriously hazardous (to cyclists) Longford bridges and causeway.
I have been shocked by their deep negativity. It seems speed cameras are great but reducing hazards ... not so much. The new speed camera trailer at Legana (West Tamar Highway) is regularly placed blocking the verge, forcing cyclists to detour into the highway traffic lane.
The suggestions - reduce the speed limit across the Longford bridges to 80km/h, realign and repair the verges to give a modest riding width of about 300mm, remove the ripple strips on the bridges and sweep the debris as needed.
State Growth's responses: bicycles can use the whole lane ... no crashes in the last five years ... speed limits are not adjusted because of the presence of cyclist ... we could give some attention to the loose debris ... for the long term, bicycle needs could be taken into consideration during the (sic, any) replacement of the bridges.
What in blazes are they talking about, could? Surely, they mean ... always are, must be, and are critical ...
I note at the Perth bridge, the speed limit is 80km/h and there are no ripple strips, and that bridge is actually wider.
Safety seems to be a secondary interest, deflecting, the prime purpose.
Mark Fyfe, Riverside
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.