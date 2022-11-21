The Examiner
Updated

Family living at home on Golconda Road evacuated as house caught alight

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:46pm, first published November 21 2022 - 6:48pm
Lebrina family lucky to escape burning home, damage estimated at $300k: TFS

A Lebrina family was lucky to escape their burning home on Golconda Road Monday evening, according to the Tasmanian Fire Service.

