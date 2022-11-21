Lebrina family lucky to escape burning home, damage estimated at $300k: TFS

A Lebrina family was lucky to escape their burning home on Golconda Road Monday evening, according to the Tasmanian Fire Service.
At around 6.25pm, emergency services responded to reports of a structure fire on Golconda Road at Lebrina in the state's North.
Local volunteer fire brigades responded and extinguished the fire, however there was extensive damage to the home estimated to be valued at $300,000.
Fire Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
"This fire is a reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms in every area of your home," said Fire Investigator James Foster.
"Smoke alarms are crucial for alerting your family in the event of a fire.
"This fire started in an area of the home that wasn't directly covered by a smoke alarm. It was lucky it happened early in the evening when it was quickly noticed by residents who were able to exit safely."
Tasmania Fire Service recommends smoke alarms are installed in every sleeping area, hallways and at the top of stairs.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Fire Service crews from Lebrina, Lilydale and Rocherlea are in attendance of a structure fire at Golconda Road, Lebrina.
Initial Triple Zero calls advised the house is fully involved in fire and all occupants are out of the house.
More information to come.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
