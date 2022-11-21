The Examiner
House at Golconda fully involved in fire, all occupants out of the house.

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 6:48pm
House fire at Golconda Road, TFS crews on site

Tasmania Fire Service crews from Lebrina, Lilydale and Rocherlea are in attendance of a structure fire at Golconda Road, Lebrina.

