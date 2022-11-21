In Pakistan alone, floods left 15 million children in need of immediate relief and killed more than 1700. That suffering is not going to be ameliorated by COP27's much lauded "climate change fund" anytime soon. While hailed as a major achievement by the attendees, the reality is that at this stage the fund is only words on a piece of paper. The EU, for example, has committed itself to providing just $93 million while Pakistan's clean-up bill is expected to top $45 billion.

