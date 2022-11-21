Greta Thunberg's dismissal of COP27 as an exercise in "greenwashing" intended to make political leaders and other powerful figures look good on the world stage appears to have some merit given the disappointing outcome of the recent conference.
While it is good that the developed world is finally acknowledging that some of the poorest countries on the globe are paying the heaviest price for climate change caused by historic carbon dioxide emissions, movement on this front appears to have come at the price of stronger action to limit global temperature rises to less than 1.5 degrees.
This was spelt out as a major priority at Glasgow's COP26 where the point was repeatedly made that any increase above that would have dire consequences. Those wondering what those consequences may be only need to look at the ongoing Australian flood emergency and recent heatwaves in the northern hemisphere.
None of these events are comparable to the recent floods that devastated large parts of Asia or the likely impact of rising sea levels on low-lying islands in the Pacific.
In Pakistan alone, floods left 15 million children in need of immediate relief and killed more than 1700. That suffering is not going to be ameliorated by COP27's much lauded "climate change fund" anytime soon. While hailed as a major achievement by the attendees, the reality is that at this stage the fund is only words on a piece of paper. The EU, for example, has committed itself to providing just $93 million while Pakistan's clean-up bill is expected to top $45 billion.
COP27's apparent trade-off between the fund to assist poorer nations dealing with climate change induced catastrophes and more ambitious emissions reductions targets seems to be a shift away from mitigation towards resilience and cleaning up the messes the failure to act earlier have made inevitable. That's just not good enough. The prediction is that unless more is done, and very quickly, temperatures will have risen above the 1.5 degree tipping point by 2031.
Not only did COP27 fail to propose more ambitious emissions reductions targets, the closing statement left the door open to the further development of gas resources with a reference to "low emission and renewable energy". Hardly the radical action needed to save the planet.
