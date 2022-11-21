The Examiner
Comment

EDITORIAL || Greta's 'greenwashing' dismissal of COP27 has merit

By Editorial
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg's dismissal of COP27 as an exercise in "greenwashing" intended to make political leaders and other powerful figures look good on the world stage appears to have some merit given the disappointing outcome of the recent conference.

