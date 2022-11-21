Nearing the end of a jam-packed year of state, national and international racing, talented Tasmanian duo Dalton Stretton and Hamish McKenzie are looking forward to their latest challenge.
This challenge will come in the form of the 2022 Tour of Tasmania, an event set to make its grand return from Wednesday, after a three-year COVID hiatus.
While both Stretton and McKenzie have competed in their fair share of prestigious cycling events, they were looking forward to racing on home soil.
"It'll be our last big race on the road for 2022, and really good preparation for races in early 2023, like nationals," Stretton said.
"It's been a pretty busy year, and [the Tour of Tasmania] will be a great way to end it," McKenzie said.
"It also fits in really well with nationals in January, and will be a good kickstart to that campaign."
Both Stretton and McKenzie will be racing with their respective teams over the course of the five-day event, and each had different goals in mind.
"I'm looking forward to my first full senior race with my team [ARA pro-racing Sunshine Coast], and to be racing on my home roads," McKenzie said.
"I do have some personal ambitions, but coming off injury I don't have too much expectation.
"I haven't really got too many specific goals for the week," Stretton said.
Stretton competed in the 2019 event as a 16-year-old, the youngest competitor for the year.
The Penguin rider would be racing in a composite Tasmanian team for this year's event, and he hoped to gain plenty of expertise from his teammates.
"My team has a lot of the best local Tasmanian riders that aren't already in teams," Stretton said.
"I hope to take experience from these riders and learn from them.
"Especially guys like Cameron Ivory, who have done really well in the Tour in the past."
Counting down the hours until race day, the pair were each looking forward to a different stage of the Tour.
"I'm most looking forward to the first road stage on Thursday, from George Town to Grindelwald," McKenzie said.
"It has got a bit of everything. It's a good stage for me and the team.
"The last day [the Devonport Criterium] is probably my favourite," Stretton said.
One thing Stretton and McKenzie could agree on was which stage would be the most difficult.
"The stage from Spreyton to Sheffield will be the most challenging," McKenzie said.
"We rode it last week, and it's very brutal. It'll be the hardest stage," Stretton said.
The 2022 event will race over five stages from Wednesday to Sunday. There will be a prologue event for the men, followed by four stages. The women will race across three stages.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
