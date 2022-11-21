The Examiner
The change in Australian university loans and student decision

By Shiarna Barnett
November 22 2022 - 3:30am
Maria Yanotti Senior Lecturer of the University of Tasmania.

Senior Lecturer in Economics Maria Yanotti believes that the current changes to university HECS-HELP loans will not impact current university students but most likely impact students considering higher education study.

