Senior Lecturer in Economics Maria Yanotti believes that the current changes to university HECS-HELP loans will not impact current university students but most likely impact students considering higher education study.
The Labor government preserved the previous changes employed in the Job Ready Graduate Scheme, including the removals of HECS-HELP loans for students failing fifty percent of courses. Students no longer benefit from paying their fees upfront as the ten percent discount has been cut and the HECS-HELP indexation factor for 2021-2022 is 3.9%, which is the highest since 2009.
"It will probably have a higher impact on those students that were considering furthering their education (doing another degree or a postgraduate study) or those choosing between studying or working, as they may decide to postpone their studies and choose to work in a very tight labour market." Senior Lecturer in Economics Maria Yanotti.
Ms Yanotti also does not believe that the HECS-HELP loan increase this year will be the main factor for people deciding whether or not to complete a university degree.
"I don't think an increase of 3.9% is the main determinant in deciding whether to pursue a University degree or not. However, an environment of rising cost of living and cost of education and a shortage of labour and high job vacancies in the labour market can translate into an increase in workforce participation and a decrease in higher education." Ms Yanotti said.
The increase of the HECS indexation rate will hopefully only occur for the next two years before decreasing.
"If inflation keeps on rising, the indexed rate of HECS-HELP will keep on rising, because most concerning (and affecting all Australians) the cost of living will keep on rising. Inflation (an increase in the level of prices across the economy) is much more dangerous and detrimental for our economy, than interest rate rises (in mortgages or HECS-HELP rates). If the expectation is of higher inflation, then students can consider paying (at least some of) their university fees upfront. Having said this, both the RBA and the Government are working on stabilising inflation as a priority and avoiding higher cost of living -- which translates into higher student loans costs." Ms Yanotti said.
