More than a thousand BMX riders will go bar-to-bar in Launceston over the next six days.
Riders from as young as two and as old as 70 will participate in the country's biggest BMX event.
The full race guide and more information can be found at https://www.auscycling.org.au/nat/events/2022-auscycling-bmx-racing-national-championships
