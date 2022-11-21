The 2022 Men's and Women's Tasmanian Amateur wrapped up at the Devonport Country Club on Monday, with some tight competition headlining the final day of play.
While there were no Tasmanian title winners, their finals' showings were significant.
Taking out the men's title was Siddarth Nadimpalli from Victoria, who managed a sizeable win over his opponent.
In Sunday's quarter finals, Burnie's Brayden Field and Launceston's Greg Longmore were defeated by their interstate rivals.
Victoria's Keeley Marx was victorious in the women's division, taking out the final in fine form.
Making it into Sunday's quarter finals were Ulverstone's Sarah Johnstone and Launceston's Jorjah Bailey, who both faced losses.
The men's handicap win went to Queensland's Thomas Sims, who managed a comfortable victory.
Ulverstone's Cameron Allen had a strong showing, making it all the way to Sunday's semi-final being defeated by Sims.
Other Tasmanians to star in the men's handicap quarter finals included Devonport's Jonty Lunson and Mani Jessup, as well as Ulverstone's Martin Woods and Jack Blair.
The 2022 event got underway from Saturday, November 19.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.