The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

The royal commission into aged care appears to have created instability and not fixed the real issues

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where's the help for enrolled nurses to upskill?

FAILURE TO PLAN FOR CHANGE

It intrigues me that the royal commission intended to fix the issues within residential aged care has done nothing but seemingly destabilise it as evidenced through the recent redundancies at Southern Cross Care sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.