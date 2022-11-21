Where's the help for enrolled nurses to upskill?

It intrigues me that the royal commission intended to fix the issues within residential aged care has done nothing but seemingly destabilise it as evidenced through the recent redundancies at Southern Cross Care sites.
With a new funding model and requirements that only seem to value the input of registered nurses, our highly skilled and passionate enrolled nurses have been thrown aside despite still being required to be registered with the nursing and midwifery board.
Sadly, we cannot say that this was without warning.
With cash incentives being offered by the government to attract only registered nurses to aged care over a two-year period and nothing for enrolled nurses, the question must be asked as to why residential aged care facilities have not been proactive in this space offering support and funds for their enrolled nurses to upskill to registered nurses?
Surely this would have been financially preferable to the gap that will now present itself with an already global shortage of registered nurses, a transient migrant nursing workforce and the angst that these poor enrolled nurses must be facing right now.
Sadly, I fear that it is the residents who will be feeling the effect of these upper level management decisions and failure to plan for a wave of change that we knew was always coming.
Belinda Johnston, St Leonards
For months now, state public sector workers have been demanding a suitable pay rise, something that's been denied them for years. I can remember when such workers were paid above both their federal counterparts and private enterprise employees. The federal comparison changed decades ago and in recent times so have the private sector.
This leaves our public servants at the bottom of the barrel. The Liberal government's offer of just a 3.5 per cent increase smacks in the face of these workers, who are constantly required to work over and above their stated duty requirements. In order to just meet their mainland counterparts, the offer should be double to what's being offered at present.
Our public servants have been the poorest paid in Australia for eons and it's beyond time to rectify. If not, then don't expect services to be there when you need them now and in the future as staff burn out or leave.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.