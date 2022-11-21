Each school within the public education system now had child safeguarding staff, responsible for sponsible for risk management, planning, and training of other staff.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch on Monday said the safeguarding leads were employed as part of the student wellbeing team within the Education Department, supported by $26.1 million over four years.
"The safeguarding leads are being implemented as part of a wider approach to further develop systems, practices and professional learning to make our schools safer, to better equip teachers and principals to proactively identify risks and act on them," he said.
"Every school will now be thinking and planning and developing its skills to ensure that we are looking out for the safety and wellbeing of our children."
The creation of the new positions was a key recommendation of the Independent Inquiry into the Tasmanian Department of Education's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Past failures in safeguarding were also identified in this year's Commission of Inquiry hearings.
Lauderdale Primary School principal Tracey Johnston is the new safeguarding lead at the school.
"Ultimately, I'm accountable for the safety of every child in my school," she said.
"I think as a principal, it is our job to maintain and have a culture of safety and of trust."
