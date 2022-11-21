The Examiner
John McGee to be sentenced in January 2023 over deaths of 69 cows

November 21 2022
The port of Stanley. File picture.

Nearly seven years will have passed since 69 cattle died sailing across the Bass Strait before the resulting animal welfare case is resolved.

