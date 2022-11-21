The Examiner
Tasmanian Parliament's gender committee holds first inquiry on state's suicide rate

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
State's alarming suicide rate examined by committee

Tasmanian men die by suicide at a higher rate than women, however, females are more likely to attempt suicide and be diagnosed with depression, a parliamentary committee has heard.

