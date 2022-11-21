State's alarming suicide rate examined by committee

Tasmanian men die by suicide at a higher rate than women, however, females are more likely to attempt suicide and be diagnosed with depression, a parliamentary committee has heard.
The state's joint gender and equality committee sat on its first inquiry on Monday to examine gendered high rates of suicide ideation and suicide in Tasmania.
Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster told the committee data collected in 2021 showed that Tasmanian men died by suicide three times that of Tasmanian women.
He said between 2012 and 2018, males died by suicide at nearly four times the rate of females.
Mr Webster said national data from 2021 showed the top three psychosocial risks associated with male suicide under 25 years old was a personal history of self harm, disruption of family by separation and divorce, and the disappearance or death of a family member.
For women under 25 years old, the top three psychosocial risks associated with suicide was a personal history of self harm, problems in a relationship with a spouse or partner or disruption by family or separate of family by separation divorce.
Mr Webster said one of the psychosocial risk factors for suicide by males aged 65 years and aolder was limitations of activity due to disability.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff told the committee that the state's new suicide prevention strategy would be released in the coming weeks, following consultation with more than 600 community members and key stakeholders statewide.
"I'm confident that we've captured the views of the Tasmanian community on suicide prevention in our new strategy," he said.
"We know that we need to focus on our collective efforts to find effective implementation and of course sustained funding to ensure that we can absolutely make a difference."
Mr Rockliff said the new stategy would include plans and activities that address the complex issues that contributed to men's suicide, suicide ideation and suicidal distress.
"We have heard that male suicide is more than a mental health issue, it is complex and social issue caused by a range of factors and requiring a targeted response."
