In bitter wind, passing showers and even hail, one might be forgiven for deciding against going to watch the BMX National Championships' warm-up day.
Yet, there were plenty in the stands to watch riders young and old hit the Launceston track for the first time this week.
AusCycling event and pathways manager Luke Madill believes that the Tasmanian community has come out in surprisingly high numbers.
"To see this many people coming down since COVID seeing the sport so healthy and in such a remote place like Launceston, I think it's really healthy for the sport and also for the club, he said.
"We weren't expecting this many people to come to the event, so it's shocked us but in a good way."
The event has been long overdue to arrive in Launceston, after the city was supposed to host it in 2020, when it was cancelled due to COVID.
Madill says that the Launceston BMX Club will see plenty of positives following their hosting of the event for the first time in 28 years.
"Hopefully, it makes the club grow and not just financially but with members, with the knowledge of it and what they're learning from educational points of view from, officials to rider development. So I think as a club they're going to come away from this with a whole new look on the sport," he said.
The track itself will provide a different challenge compared to mainland ones according to two-time national champion Josh Jolly.
"It's pretty cool to come down to Tassie," he said.
"They have different tracks, not what we're used to, a bit smaller and it's away from all the big races so it's always nice to come down here."
The Ballarat 16-year-old is ranked fourth in the world for his age, and is looking to build on his already impressive resume.
"My hopes are to back up both my national championships and hopefully add another one in junior superclass," he said.
This week's event represents Jolly's last chance to win a national championship before he leaves aged-based racing, something he is keen to take maximum advantage of.
"Next year I'll be in junior elite which is pro, so hopefully I win this year and win my last year of aged riding and move up into the pro class and see what I can do in there," he said.
Jolly said he is delighted to be back out on the track and believes his beloved sport is in a better place than ever.
"I'd say it has come back bigger and stronger, all the people just kept training through lockdown and have come back eager to race so everybody is ready."
