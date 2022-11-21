Acclaimed singer-songwriter Damien Leith is paying homage to his musical hero Roy Orbison this November with his latest show to be held at the Country Club Casino.
Leith will perform all Orbinson's classic hits arranged by composer Jessica Graham and accompanied by a String Quartet in an intimate setting.
Damien Leith first captured the hearts of the Australian public in the 2006 reality television show Australian Idol.
Since then, he has enjoyed platinum-selling albums and multiple awards, including ARIAs, MTV Australia Video Music Awards and Helpmann Awards.
For Leith himself, Roy Orbison is still one of his biggest influences.
"Roy was a stylus. He created his own unique sound, which made him stand out over so many other artists," he said.
"His incredible voice, mixed with dramatic pop/opera melodies, became his signature. Working with Barbara on my album Roy - A Tribute To Roy Orbison was amazing. It was incredible to have her support and confidence in me, especially in interpreting Roy's songs and giving them my own stamp.
"Also, while recording that album, I met with Joe Melson - who co-wrote Only The Lonely and Crying - and we have since become good friends and write together almost every week via Skype."
Leith released his fourth studio album entitled Roy in 2011, which gained platinum certification and spent 25 weeks on the ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart. The release date coincided with what would have been Roy Orbison's 75th birthday.
He recorded and worked with the late Barbara Orbison and continues to write with legendary musicians in Nashville who worked with Roy throughout his career.
ROY - A Tribute To Roy Orbison plus Strings will be performed in Launceston on November 25.
For tickets visit www.damienleith.com
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
