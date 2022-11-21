The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Life of Roy Orbison to be honoured by Damien Leith in upcoming shows

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Leith is bringing his Roy Orbison tribute to Tasmania. Facebook picture.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Damien Leith is paying homage to his musical hero Roy Orbison this November with his latest show to be held at the Country Club Casino.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.