An increase in revenue from race field fees and the point of consumption tax has allowed Tasracing to boost stakemoney by another $1.4 million.
The state's biggest feature races will all benefit significantly and there will also be increases for rank-and-file races in all three codes.
In thoroughbred racing, the Hobart and Launceston Cups will both go up $50,000 to $300,000.
In harness racing, the Tasmania Cup will rise by $50,000 to $150,000 which is now the minimum requirement for group 1 races in Australia.
In greyhound racing, first prizemoney for the Hobart Thousand will jump to $100,000 and for the Launceston Cup to $60,000.
Tasracing's acting CEO Andrew Jenkins said the increases for rank-and-file races would come into affect from December 1.
"The decision to increase stakes for all three codes was recently approved by the Tasracing board given the company's continuous strong financial performance," he said.
"Each code will benefit by $480,633."
The thoroughbred increase will allow the base stake to rise from $24,000 to $25,000.
One of the main lead-ups to the Hobart Cup, the weight-for-age Summer Cup, will also benefit with a $25,000 lift to $100,000.
The harness increase will allow the base stake for all premier meetings to rise - $9000 races going to $9700 and $9900 races going to $12,000.
The base stake for two and three-year-old races will rise from $10,500 to $14,000 and several smaller feature races will go from $12,000 to $14,000.
The greyhounds will get a general stakes increase for sprint and middle distance races while all Tasbred races will get a boost along with the Maiden Thousand, Rising Stars and Reg & Aileen Ivory Memorial.
From $150,000 to $40,000 and back again ... that's been the story of the Tasmania Cup.
Prizemoney for the state's premier harness race peaked at $150,00 from 2006 to 2008.
But in 2011, when the then controlling body decided to put more of its stake allocation into bread-and-butter races, it dropped to $40,000.
It was only this year that it returned to six figures and, in the process, regained its group 1 status.
However by that time Harness Racing Australia had already announced that, from 2023, only races worth $150,000 or more could be group 1s.
So, by raising the Tasmania Cup stake to $150,000 next year, Tasracing has met that requirement.
Broadmarsh owner-trainer Heath Woods won the 2021 Tasmania Cup with The Shallows - but has only just received his trophy.
The Shallows, second past post the post, was awarded the race after the 'winner" Bullys Delight was relegated to last at an inquiry headed by Ray Murrihy.
However Woods never received the trophy so the Tasmanian Trotting Club produced a replica which was presented to the trainer after The Shallows won on Sunday night.
The Shallows broke a six-run losing streak when he came from last to beat Ryley Major and Lip Reader in the Free-For-All.
However in four of those races he was off 30m.
Woods said he did not consider the six-year-old, who started at $9.50, had been out of form.
"We felt like he was going OK and he'd been working well," the trainer-driver said.
"It was just the race was run to suit this week - things worked out for me.
"Having a couple of the better horses off the back row helps too.
"Quite often there might be only him and one other chance in the race and, if the other chance leads, it's hard to make ground."
The rumour mill has four candidates chasing the chief harness steward's job.
They include a couple of familiar faces from the past and a former Tasmanian steward who has since had extensive experience overseas.
The Office of Racing Integrity announced in mid-June that Roger Brown would be acting chief steward until July 31.
Five months later he is still doing the job.
Applications for the position closed a fortnight ago.
Bello Beau has drawn nicely in barrier 2 for the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
His stablemate Jaguar Stone is also well placed in barrier 4 but the next two highest-rated runners, Geegee Jet By and Bold Instinct, drew the two widest gates in a field of 12
Bello Beau and Jaguar Stone both resumed at Mowbray three weeks ago when Bello Beau prevailed by 3/4 length and now meets the filly 1.5kg better.
Despite a good quality field, Bello Beau is expected to be well 'in the red' with bookmakers, possibly as short as $1.60.
None of the corporates had posted a market by late Monday afternoon.
Several top gallopers likely to play prominent roles in upcoming feature races will trial at Devonport on Tuesday morning.
They include Alpine Wolf, Newhart, Julius, And Beyond, Miss Charlie Brown, Title Shot, Glass Warrior and The Risk Factor.
There will be particular interest in the performances of Alpine Wolf and Julius who could lineup in next week's Newmarket Handicap.
Alpine Wolf, last season's three-year-old of the year, is coming off two below-par runs in August-September that prompted trainer Barry Campbell to give him a short let-up.
His stablemate Julius also disappointed last start in the Goodwood Handicap after winning four of his previous five starts.
Jockey Mehmet Ulucinar told stewards the gelding may not have handled the soft 5 track while the vet reported his heart rate was slow to recover.
