Meg Radford dominated with bat, ball and even in the field as Riverside cruised to victory over Launceston in Cricket North women's first grade.
The Greater Northern Raider's heroics set up a comfortable six-wicket win at Youngtown Memorial Park.
Winning the toss, the Blues sent Launceston in to bat and restricted them to 7-68 off their 20 overs.
Radford was involved in five of the dismissals, claiming 3-6 off her three overs of right-arm in-swing, taking the catch to dismiss opener and top-scorer Michelle Allen (for 25) and running out Jade Devlin for a duck.
Lions captain Lynn Hendley (12) was the only other batter to reach double figures before being caught and bowled by Monique Booth after posting a 41-run stand with Hendley.
This was followed by the loss of 4-8 as Sophia Smith took 2-6 off her two overs and Launceston reached their total without a single boundary.
Riverside needed just 13.2 overs to run down the total, Radford batting through with 30 not out off 35 deliveries.
However, the Blues lost four wickets with Charlotte Layton's nine their second highest score.
Cassie Blair, Danielle Hancock and Emma Elliott took a wicket apiece with Elliott also running out Charlotte Bird.
Round six's other match between Westbury and South Launceston was abandoned but not before Stacey Norton-Smith had gone to town.
The Shamrocks opener hit 47 off 62 balls with four boundaries before becoming the last wicket to fall. However, without another double-figure contribution, Westbury had to settle for a total of 9-94.
Five Knights bowlers took wickets led by Alice McLauchlan's 2-5 off three and Stephanie Dunphy with 2-20.
South made a rapid start to their chase, racing to 0-29 off four overs before the weather intervened to halt proceedings at Ingamells Oval.
McLauchlan (13*) and Ava Curtis (11*) were both scoring at a run-a-ball when play was suspended.
Round seven on Saturday will see Riverside host Westbury at Windsor Park while South Launceston and Launceston meet at the NTCA No.2.
Riverside lead the comp with four wins and 18 points from five games. South Launceston have three wins and 16 points from four followed by Launceston on 10 points and Westbury on four.
The season continues until December 10 before a Christmas break with competition resuming on January 14.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.