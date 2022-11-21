The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside the winners in Cricket North women's comp

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Charlotte Layton bowling against Launceston at Youngtown. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Meg Radford dominated with bat, ball and even in the field as Riverside cruised to victory over Launceston in Cricket North women's first grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.