A German national pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday.
Tobias Pick, 27, admitted to strangling 49-year-old Jingai Zhang in Wellington St on Boxing Day, 2020.
He was originally charged with murder but had pleaded not guilty.
Justice Robert Pearce adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing on December 5 at 10am.
A count of stealing has been adjourned indefinitely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.