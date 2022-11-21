The Examiner
Helping to change the world through and slow down climate change through food sustainability

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Dr Samantha Sawyer at the University of Tasmania. Photo taken by Paul Scrambler 21/11/2022.

Recently announced STEM Superstar for 2023-2024 Dr Samantha Sawyer is hoping to inspire more young women and non-binary people to pursue postgraduate studies in STEM professions.

SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

