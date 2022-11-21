Recently announced STEM Superstar for 2023-2024 Dr Samantha Sawyer is hoping to inspire more young women and non-binary people to pursue postgraduate studies in STEM professions.
STEM stands for 'Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics'. The 'Superstars of STEM' is a 2 year program that aims to inspire young women and non-binary individuals to pursue the above.
Dr Sawyer is a Lecturer and Research agent in Food Science at the University of Tasmania. She will be working alongside the two other Superstars of STEM, Dr Indrani Mukherjee and Computer Scientist Mars Buttfield-Addison.
"Twenty seven percent is the percentage of women working in STEM-qualified industries in Australia and in STEM research, 29% of the workforce are women." Dr Sawyer said. "It gets worse the higher up you go. At that professor level, it is about 18 percent. Then looking at CEO level in companies, it's about eight percent."
As well as this, Dr Sawyer's work involves working with companies to produce more sustainable and nutritious food that doesn't negatively impact the environment. Her research focuses on areas around digitalization of food quality, value adding to agricultural seconds, and Industry 4.0 concepts.
One area of her work is around shelf-stable foods.
"We work with a rapid sterilization technique, which means food is heated quickly, it is cooled quickly which means it keeps its texture, flavour and nutrients." Dr Sawyer said.
Dr Sawyer aims to limit the effects of food preservation and waste by working with companies to produce food sustainability methods.
