The City of Launceston's councillors were reluctant to support a modular housing initiative aimed at combating the housing crisis at this fortnights ordinary council meeting.
This is a part of the Modular Housing Project - meaning the units will be two portable modular homes dropped into the block owned by Communities Tasmania.
The Modular Housing Project is an effort to combat the housing crisis.
Councillors raised concerns about the tight space of the units destined for Georgina Court in West Launceston.
Two social housing units will be placed on a block of 616 square metres, with each site sitting on 308sq m.
While it was not the provision of housing councillors struggled with, it was the space allocated to them.
Councillor Tim Walker said it was a "damned if you, damned if you don't" situation.
"How do we provide affordable housing that is also liveable housing?" he said.
Each modular home is equipped with two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen with open living space and is 60sq m.
Councillor Alan Harris said he was "not happy" about 60sq m, highlighting the size of a "double" bedroom being 2.5m by 3.5m.
"We need to have the conversation with Housing Tasmania about the actual size," he said.
The area where the houses will be located is made up of residential lots, with the smallest being 406sq m.
Senior town planner Iain Moore said block sizes and compliance to planning criteria had many factors.
"You'd have to look at the size of the lot, what development is being proposed on it and the character of the surrounding area," he said.
"In this instance, that's what we've taken into consideration."
The Modular Housing Project was launched in an effort to combat the housing crisis.
Cr Andrea Dawkins said she would also be "reluctantly supporting" the development.
"The important voices missed out on this conversation which are not for planning consideration ... the voices we haven't heard are the future people who will live in these houses," she said.
The ModHomes Program aims to deliver a minimum of 50 modular social housing units per year, for four years.
As of September, 2022, 4504 people were registered as applicants on the Housing Register.
Mayor Danny Gibson said council intends to invite Housing Tasmania to a workshop to discuss issues around developments.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
