Hobart Hurricanes' quest for a maiden WBBL title has come down to three do-or-die finals.
Despite losing their final two fixtures, Dan Marsh's side snuck into the finals frame in fourth place when reigning champions Perth stumbled against the Melbourne Renegades.
The Hurricanes will take on third-placed Brisbane Heat in the eliminator on Wednesday with the winner to face second-placed Adelaide Strikers 24 hours later, also at the Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia.
The winner of that match travels to NSW for Saturday's final against minor premiers Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval.
The Tasmanian team took an underwhelming passage into the finals, losing to both the Strikers and Sixers by eight wickets on Friday and Sunday respectively.
Mignon du Preez top-scored in both games, with 75 and 38 runs, to become the competition's third-highest run-scorer on 366.
However, the experienced South African missed out on the team of the tournament which was announced on Monday.
Spinner Molly Strano was the only Hurricane named in the team, as 12th player, for her 18 wickets at 14.72 which took her to a total of 137 - the most for any WBBL player.
Longford's Sasha Moloney could consider herself unlucky to miss out after amassing 20 wickets for the Melbourne Stars - just three behind leading wicket-taker Megan Schutt, of the Strikers.
This is the first time since WBBL02 that the Hurricanes have reached the finals.
The team finished the season on seven wins, six losses and one no-result to record 15 points, two more than the Scorchers and Stars.
The Strikers and Heat both amassed 17 points in a tournament dominated by the Sixers who finished on 23 with 11 wins and just two losses from 14 games.
