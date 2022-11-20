Broadmarsh trainer-driver Matthew Howlett won his second $60,000 Sires Stake final in eight days when Triedtotellya took out the Dandy Patch Stakes in Hobart on Sunday night.
Howlett also won last week's Globe Derby Stakes with Mickey Oh.
The Dandy Patch was a real family affair, as Howlett races Triedtotellya with his brother Braden and father Chris and they also bred the Well Said gelding.
Triedtotellya ($6.00 to $7.50) sat in the death and fought on bravely to beat Karalta Artemis ($2.50 to $2.70) by a half head.
The runner-up had raced in the one-one sit and looked the likely winner turning for home.
"It wasn't the plan to sit in the death but it worked out well," Howlett said.
"This horse wasn't too good early (in his career) but just kept on improving and wanting to race."
Favourite De Goey ($2.80 to $2.60) trailed Karalta Artemis to the turn but lost touch when the leaders sprinted and finished 10m away in third place.
Brighton trainer Bianca Heenan revealed that Iylac Pakaria had almost died a few weeks before her runaway win in the Evicus Stakes final.
"She had an allergic reaction to an ulcer injection and it nearly killed her," Heenan said.
"(As a result) she was a lot under-done for her heat."
Iylac Pakaria was beaten for the first time in four starts in the heat, finishing third to Gypsy Amour and Iden Lady Lincoln as $1.45 favourite."
Punters got much better value this week as the Betting Line filly, which Heenan also owns and bred, drifted from $2.15 to $2.90.
Driver Mitch Ford controlled the race from the front before Iylac Pakaria shot away in the straight to score by 15.6m from Reely Nauti ($5.00 to $4.20) with Gypsy Amour ($6.00 to $4.40) another 5m away third.
Heenan said the tiny filly would now be spelled and given time to grow.
Victorian jockey Dean Yendall, a winner of more than 2600 races, has been booked to ride Bold Instinct in the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Co-trainer Leon Wells confirmed the engagement on Sunday and said he expected the Impending gelding to be "very hard to beat".
Bold Instinct resumed with an easy win at Spreyton in early September then had another short break before finishing third to Bello Beau and Jaguar Stone at Mowbray on November 2.
Those horses are likely to fill the top three spots in 3YO Cup betting.
Bello Beau is topweight with 59kg for the set weights with penalties race, while Jaguar Stone and Bold Instinct both have 56kg.
Yendall has been booked for several Team Wells runners on Wednesday night and is also available for other rides.
He will be back in Tasmania for the Newmarket meeting the following week.
The 48-year-old six-time group 1 winner has been in good form since returning from a career-threatening injury in mid-August.
He fractured the C3 vertebra in his neck in a fall eight months earlier.
Yendall has ridden six winners in the past eight days including Shuriken in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Stockade at Ballarat on Saturday.
Leading trainer Anthony Bullock has qualified Dewana Milo for the $25,000-to-the-winner Ladbrokes Chase final in Hobart on Thursday night but says it would take a minor miracle for the consistent greyhound to win.
Dewana Milo snuck into the field as the fastest second from the seven heats, running 26.08 while finishing three lengths in arrears of the winner Nail 'Em Fencer (25.87).
"I rate Nail 'Em Fencer an even-money chance to win the final," Bullock said.
"Who Told Tuff and Rojo Diamond would be equal second favourites with Quest For More the only other chance.
"My dog and the other runners would need the favourites to commit kamikaze up front - they will be very long odds."
Bullock said the Neville Allison-trained Nail 'Em Fencer, who has won 22 of his 39 starts, was a very good dog with good habits.
"I can't see any reason why he won't bring them to the track again on Thursday night," the trainer said.
"Rojo Diamond probably needs to lead to beat him and Who Told Tuff's best chance would be to get a sit right behind them.
"Quest For More could be the swooper.
"I expect the winner to run 25.60 to 25.70 and I think they're the only four dogs capable of doing that."
Several interstate dogs contested the heats but Who Told Tuff, a West Australian in the care of Invermay trainer Eileen Thomas, was the only one to qualify for the latest incarnation of the Devonport Cup.
As expected, Ben Yole broke the Australian record for the most wins in a 12-month season at Burnie on Friday night.
With all bar 11 of the 75 runners at the eight-race meeting, it was almost a formality and the leading trainer did it with a race to spare.
Queenslander Grant Dixon held the previous record of 340 wins set in the 2018-29 season.
Yole went to 341 wins when Written In Silk led most of the way in the seventh race.
He then won last with Graphite Stride for good measure.
Yole's wins comprise 275 in Tasmania, 64 in Victoria and three in NSW.
The only trainer to prevent a Yole cleansweep at Burnie was Steve Davis who won the opening race with Benjamin Niadh driven by his son Brodie.
Benjamin Niadh, who drew the pole, held out a couple of challengers to retain the early lead and didn't get much peace in the run but found plenty to score a comfortable 6m win.
