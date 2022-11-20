There was a sea of petals and people as Longford gardens came alive for the weekend.
Two separate events were held in Longford, offering patrons the chance to check out a World Heritage Historic site's garden and also the homes of avid gardeners.
The Festival of Roses held at Woolmers saw patrons walk the grounds, taking in the smell of the 3000 roses. The day also included garden tours, highland dancing and plant sales.
Patrons were entertained by the Ukeladies and the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe, joined by members of the Tasmania Police Pipe Band, along with highland dancers in the rotunda.
Longford Blooms also proved a hit, with locals opening up their usually private gardens for the public to enjoy.
Fifteen gardens around the town opened their doors, with many receiving a personal tour from the owners. There were also plenty of plants for patrons to take home, as well as garden decor and art.
Owner of 'Goodlands' Catherine Walker said it was the second time she had opened her garden gates to the public.
"The property was built in 1835, so it's a historic house and the garden was largely put in in the early 2000s," she said.
"I think it has both English and French influences, with all the hedging. It's a very structural garden.
"It's very green, formal and laid out but has some wild areas and little corners of roses. We bought the house in 2011 and inherited the garden and we are doing our best to maintain such a gorgeous garden."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
