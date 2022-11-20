Reigning Tasmanian woodchopping champion of champions Kody Steers has successfully defended one of the toughest state championships on the calendar.
Steers won the Walter Henry Chellis Memorial Tasmanian 450mm Standing Championship at the Deloraine Show on Saturday.
In a gruelling test of endurance, power and technique, he held out fellow Gowrie Park axeman Josh Bakes to claim his third Tasmanian championship of the season in a time of 1 minute and 17 seconds, with Deloraine's Daniel Gurr cutting third.
Bakes made up for it elsewhere on the program, winning the 300mm underhand and 250mm standing handicaps, as well as placing third in the 225mm standing handicap.
The Deloraine district has a history steeped in woodchopping, particularly tree-felling, with no less than seven world champions coming from the district over the past 80 years, including Gurr.
Not surprisingly, the Ray Youd Memorial 300mm Tree Felling Handicap, named after one of them, was a highlight on Saturday.
Fittingly, it was claimed by a former Deloraine world champion, Matthew Gurr, who said he was genuinely honoured to win from his son and current champion Daniel, who came from the back mark of 120 seconds, with Tarleton's Brad Turner third.
Daniel also won the 300mm standing handicap, cutting second in the 300mm underhand as well, and combining with his brother Luke to win the 275mm family combination.
The Gurr brothers came from the back mark of 50 seconds, to win from Penguin grandfather and grandson Henry and Bryce Maine, with Turner and wife Kris Brown third.
The Tarleton couple paired up to finish third in the 375mm Jack and Jill double-handed sawing handicap, won by Burnie husband and wife Michael and Bec Maine, with Brown also winning both the women's 300mm single-handed and 275mm underhand handicaps.
