Kody Steers dominates Deloraine Show woodchopping

Updated November 20 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:33pm
Kody Steers was in title-winning form. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Reigning Tasmanian woodchopping champion of champions Kody Steers has successfully defended one of the toughest state championships on the calendar.

