Tasmanian-born, London-based designer Brodie Neill is set to return home with a selection of iconic works.
Resonance: the instinctive designs of Brodie Neill will open at Design Tasmania on November 24.
Resonance presents a collection focused on re-imagining not only virgin materials but the forgotten and discarded.
'All the pieces for Resonance at Design Tasmania express material honesty - there will be no smoke and mirrors," said Mr Neill.
"The twelve works at Design Tasmania all resonate with my formative years in Tasmania in a different way"
Artistic director of Design Tasmania Michelle Boyde said the exhibition presents a compelling selection of Brodie's most celebrated and pivotal designs, from leaving Tasmania to his return in 2022
"Brodie's works reimagine and respectfully transform not only virgin materials, but also the forgotten or discarded, into mesmerising designs, resonant of place, each one circling back in one way or other to his foundations growing up in Tasmania, and all that his island home inspired," she said.
The exhibition features ReCoil, a centrepiece table crafted with reclaimed timber from the rugged beauty of Tasmania's Pieman River Valley, recently presented by Design Tasmania at Melbourne Design Week 2022 and London Craft Week 2021.
Other exhibition pieces include the critically acclaimed Gyro Table created for London Design Biennale in 2016, Cowrie, currently on display at Craft Victoria in The Chair, Alpha, from the Design Tasmania Wood Collection, award-winning Supernova, @ Chair; featured in Time Magazines Design 100, E-Turn, Remix, Curve and Wishbone.
For more information on the exhibiton visit the Design Tasmania website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
