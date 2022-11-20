The Examiner
Designer Brodie Neill returns to home state for exhibition of iconic works

By Nikita McGuire
November 21 2022 - 10:00am
ReCoil is one of the pieces by Brodie Neill (inset) that will be on display at Design Tasmania as part of his Resonance exhibition. Picture supplied.

Tasmanian-born, London-based designer Brodie Neill is set to return home with a selection of iconic works.

