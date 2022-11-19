Hundreds of cyclists took to the streets of Launceston yesterday for a good cause.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sally's Ride, the Rotary Club of Central Launceston held the Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge to raise funds for youth suicide prevention in Tasmania.
There were rides for everyone of all ages and fitness levels with five distances to choose from on varying terrains, including a 10 kilometre off-road family ride, as well as 35 kilometre, 50 kilometre, 70 kilometre, and 100 kilometre road rides.
Family fun was also provided at Royal Park, including free face painting, and soggy bottom boat races.
Event organiser Craig Perkins said despite the less-than-ideal weather forecast for this weekend, the skies stayed clear and a healthy amount of participants turned up to the event.
"We had over 220 registrations for the five rides, and even though it was significantly lower than last year's turnout, we were still very pleased when all things are considered," he said.
"The rides are about getting people out and doing something active, but more importantly, they're held to raise funds and awareness for mental health awareness and suicide prevention."
Mr Perkins estimated that the event would have raised between $15,000 and $20,000 that was set to be evenly dispersed to Australian Rotary Health research to help improve the mental health of young Australians and to The Black Dog Institute to support the development of LifeBuoy, a smartphone application to help young Australians manage their day-to-day mental health.
Mr Perkins also noted that for those who chose not to participate through fear of rainy weather, a virtual ride would be available to access online within the next day or so, which is set to stay open for a number of weeks.
Sally's Ride first took place in 2002 when Sally Fletcher rode1400 kilometres around Tasmania to raise funds for mental health.
The event was expanded in 2009 to create The Tamar Valley Cycle Challenge by collaborating with the Rotary Club of Central Launceston. Donations can be made online at www.sallysride.com.au
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
