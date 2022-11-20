Nearing the anniversary of her father's death, Jo Tracey and her fellow siblings decided to shave their heads to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research.
Ms Tracey, alongside fellow family members, said they wanted to do something in honour of their father, Barry Pilgrim, and managed to raise over $7000 for the Pancare Foundation.
"My family decided to do this fundraiser because we lost our father last November to pancreatic cancer," Ms Tracey said.
"We wanted to do something in dad's honour and turn a negative into a positive to raise awareness. We wanted to start conversations and bring loved ones together for a good cause," she said.
Ms Tracey said the event was well attended, with about 60-70 people and also had lots of support from people within the community. She said she was overwhelmed by everyone's generosity. "Everyone has just been wonderful," she said.
She described her father as a lovely and humble, quiet man who enjoyed gardening.
"He worked with the Launceston City Council for over 40 years. He was a very loyal friend and a family man.
"He loved fishing. He loved going up the Gordon river. That was his highlight every year going on a boy's trip out there," she said.
Ms Tracey said it was important to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer due to the low survival rate.
"We need to put more into research to find out if they can recognise some signs earlier to help survival rate last longer," she said
PanKind CEO Michelle Stewart it was important to start a conversation about the signs and symptoms and the importance of early detection to draw more attention to the disease.
"Pancreatic cancer is the third most common cancer killer in Australia and has a devastatingly low five-year survival rate of just 12.2 per cent, which drops to an alarming low of six per cent for patients in rural, regional and remote areas," Ms Stewart said.
"Awareness on a national scale is critical to ensuring Australians know that pancreatic cancer needs to be addressed," she said.
