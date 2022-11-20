Wildlife manager at East Coast Nature World, Natalie Hill will be sleeping in a Tasmanian Devil enclosure in a swag as part of the Australian Conservation Foundation's "Night out for Nature".
"As a person who is continually bringing awareness and education about endangered species, it's a great way to show that anyone can contribute to saving Australia's unique wildlife," Ms Hill said.
"A night out for nature could be anywhere you choose, so having the accessibility to a Tassie Devil enclosure adds another dimension to the fundraising campaign," she said.
The event aims to raise funds to protect and restore nature and bring endangered wildlife back from the brink.
Ms Hill will participate in the event on Saturday, November 26, sleeping amongst seven-month-old Tasmanian Devils.
The Tasmanian devil population has declined rapidly in a very short period and was first listed as endangered within Tasmania in 2008.
A couple of months ago, The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania released a draft recovery plan for Tasmanian Devils.
The strategy for recovery of the Tasmanian Devil focuses on developing an insurance population while trying to manage the disease in the wild and maintain their ecological function.
According to the paper, "the strategy is to: maintain and increase the disease-free captive insurance population, minimise impacts from the disease and other threats in the wild and monitor the devils and their habitat".
Ms Hill said the biggest challenge facing Tasmanian Devils was the contagious cancer, Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD).
"They were at their highest in 1996. Today, there have dropped to just 17,000. This is a significant decrease from 53,000 only 25 years ago," Ms Hill said.
The fundraiser encourages participants to set up a tent in their backyard. Then, as friends and family start to donate, participants will reach fundraising milestones and unlock more creature comforts to take along with them as their donations progress throughout the night.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
