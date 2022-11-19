Young mum fined for kicking cop

A young mum who choked her partner in Campbelltown, and in a separate incident, kicked a police officer to the side of the head, pleaded guilty to charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Gabrielle Jane Kent pleaded guilty to common assault, resisting police, assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and breaching a police family violence order (PVO).
Police prosecutor Bradley Collins said on August 7, 2020, in Campbelltown, Kent was involved in a verbal argument with her partner.
"During the argument, the defendant grabbed the complainant around the neck with her right hand before letting him go," Mr Collins said. Police were called and issued her with a PVO.
In a separate incident on June 4, 2022, after 4am, Kent was observed by police to be screaming and "carrying on" at Ravenswood.
Mr Collins said police attempted to place her under arrest; however, she refused to comply and kicked a constable in the head.
Mr Collins said the constable received a minor head injury. Magistrate Ken Stanton described the offending as "serious" and said the police files indicated Kent was drunk at the time of the offence on June 4, 2022.
Kent represented herself in court and said she could not remember the event on June 4.
She also told the court that she had moved out of Launceston and was trying to get her life back together. Kent was fined $500.
