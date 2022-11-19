The Examiner
Gabrielle Jane Kent fined for common assault and disorderly conduct

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 20 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00am
Young mum fined for kicking cop

A young mum who choked her partner in Campbelltown, and in a separate incident, kicked a police officer to the side of the head, pleaded guilty to charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

