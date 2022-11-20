Why is the Tasmanian public being held to ransom by an autocratic organisation like the AFL over the requirement to construct a new roofed stadium to qualify to have a team in their competition? No other team has had to do this and, given that we already have two AFL standard grounds in the State, it is somewhat unnecessary. Is the AFL CEO trying to put up obstacles to prevent a Tassie team from getting in? I have been a Liberal voter all my life, but if the Liberal Government agrees to expend any public money on the development or construction of this proposed stadium, they will lose my future support and that of many more liberal voters.