Have Your Say

York Park has everything needed already

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
The government has committed $375 million to the construction of the new stadium.

FARCICAL STADIUM PROPOSAL

It is somewhat farcical that the Government has been promoting the concept of a 45,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point to answer AFL insecurity. The starting point in such a massive outlay is not "hey, here is a vacant bit of land. Let's build it there". This is a grab at a speculative idea just because it is a pretty picture.

