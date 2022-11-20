It is somewhat farcical that the Government has been promoting the concept of a 45,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point to answer AFL insecurity. The starting point in such a massive outlay is not "hey, here is a vacant bit of land. Let's build it there". This is a grab at a speculative idea just because it is a pretty picture.
Surely, determining this investment's feasibility requires a considered process in siting the stadium. Nothing could be more naive than having the facility with half its egress access facing directly to the waterfront and the seductive impression that charming little ferries will add anything to traffic management. With the stadium at near capacity, where do we expect the crowd will want to go? Their transportation home, both intrastate and interstate.
The other point is the mistaken rush to build an entirely new stadium. Only seating and infrastructure need rebuilding to satisfy the wants of the AFL/national media when there are excellent ovals now. For example, York Park in the north has everything else needed; excellent oval and proven access/egress. The old adage in these circumstances is: satisfy the politicians and media with luxury and you have the matter solved. So it would be crazy for the State to contemplate such a huge outlay on a new ground as is being recently canvassed.
Peter Watt,
Longford
Why is the Tasmanian public being held to ransom by an autocratic organisation like the AFL over the requirement to construct a new roofed stadium to qualify to have a team in their competition? No other team has had to do this and, given that we already have two AFL standard grounds in the State, it is somewhat unnecessary. Is the AFL CEO trying to put up obstacles to prevent a Tassie team from getting in? I have been a Liberal voter all my life, but if the Liberal Government agrees to expend any public money on the development or construction of this proposed stadium, they will lose my future support and that of many more liberal voters.
David Hollingsworth,
Launceston
Why is it that in 2022 the AFL says we need to have a stadium to have a team when in 2021, our grounds and facilities were good enough to host AFL finals? We need our health and education departments fixed before we need a stadium. Tell them no. I can not accept a new white elephant sports facility costing millions.
John Collins
Most of us believe we live in a democratic political system. However, do we? Corporates (Medibank, Qantas, banks etc.) dish out multi-million "bonuses" to seat warmers in their top echelons, whilst the heavy-lifting workers who made the profits, are sacked or have their wages and standards of living shunted in reverse. At the same time, services to customers decline. We have a State Government committing multi-millions of dollars towards a concrete AFL monolith in Hobart, a Government which softly kowtowed to AFL dictatorship. Harvey Norman and several other companies kept millions of taxpayer funds through 'jobkeeper', which should have been returned to the public purse and put towards underfunded essential services. Can the $16m of jobkeeper windfall now be returned to taxpayer funds?
The workers of Australia are being dudded by the corporate sector, which is only interested in what they can provide to their wealthy shareholder mates, not the customer. We need a more balanced economy whereby fairness and equity for all is its platform. As for the AFL stadium, where is a chance for all Tasmanians to have their say? In the interim, wage rises are ignored and essential services are broken.
Raymond Harvey,
Claremont
I refer to Beth Clark's case for the Marinus Cable (Letters: Examiner 19 November). The cable "stacks up", but for whom?
I have a better idea: rather than Tasmania selling power to the rest of Australia (and becoming part of the national grid), what about we keep our excess power and attract industry to Tasmania, where we will continue to supply cheaper electricity to both domestic and industry? This will save the small fortune the cable will cost, not to mention maintenance. There is no reason that Tasmania should follow the rest of the country on power prices as we have the advantage of 100 per cent green power. Let's keep our advantage.
Stuart Bryce,
Lulworth
