The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Times Past: November 20, 2006

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:38am, first published November 19 2022 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
November 20, 2006 article in The Examiner.

On November 20, 2006, The Examiner reported that a large whale stranded itself near Dunalley on the Tasmanian Peninsula, however, a quick response from rescuers resulted in the animal being freed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.