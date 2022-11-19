Times Past: November 20, 2006

On November 20, 2006, The Examiner reported that a large whale stranded itself near Dunalley on the Tasmanian Peninsula, however, a quick response from rescuers resulted in the animal being freed.
The Department of Primary Industries and Water's wildlife and marine section responded to the standing about 3pm and were assisted by water police.
DPIW spokesman Warwick Brennan said the wildlife and marine staff had been notified of the whale stranding by a member of the public, and upon arrival had found a seven-metre sub-adult minke whale stranded in the shallows.
"The whale wasn't high and dry, it still had water around it but it was caught in shallow water," Mr Brennan said.
"Our staff working in boats were assisted by water police, and were able to get a special mat underneath the whale and managed to move it out of the shallow waters."
The whale momentarily became stranded for a second time, but rescuers managed to refloat it once more.
Mr Brennan said the whale was swimming freely in deeper waters, about 800 metres off-shore.
Rescuers planned to monitor the whale until darkness fell.
"The wildlife and marine staff put a special tag on the whale, to identify if it does strand again" Mr Brennan said.
"This morning they'll probably do a flight around the area to make sure it hasn't stranded again," he said at the time.
Mr Brennan said the whale appeared to be breathing regularly and swimming freely, which was an encouraging sign.
In September this year, hundreds of whales became stranded in an incident on the West Coast. Just a few days earlier, a number of whales also became stranded on King Island.
However, Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said he could make a few educated guesses about what happened on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbour.
"We've seen multiple stranding events there involving a number of different species over the last 50 years, and probably further back as well," Dr Carlyon said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.