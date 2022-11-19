One month after record-breaking floods in Deloraine, the town's annual agricultural show returned without a hitch as crowds gathered to take in what was on offer.
The much-loved favourites, including show bags, showjumping and dagwood dogs, were back.
The Deloraine Show focuses on being a family-friendly country style, aiming for new attractions and exciting things for families to see and participate in each year.
The show, which began in 1946, is a popular event on the Tasmanian agricultural calendar, with spectators, exhibitors, and competitors making their way from all corners of the state each November to enjoy a fun day out.
Traditional sections were all represented at the show, including sheep, cattle, poultry, equestrian, heavy horses and poultry.
The ever-popular animal nursery was a huge favourite with the kids, and the home industries section was full of fine country cooking and crafts exhibits.
Sophie Folder from the Deloraine Show Society said she was happy the show could be held, despite fears of a swampy showground.
"We are so thrilled to be here back after the recent flooding. It's quite amazing that people have pitched in and helped to clean up the mess and make sure the grounds were back to normal," she said.
"We have had huge crowds and on the list of exciting things were our first ever wheelie bin races and our mascot race, which were hilarious and lots of fun for adults and kids.
"We have all the regular and loved competitions which make an agricultural show what it is."
Ms Folder said the planning for the show was ready to go, but a few nerves crept in as the floodwaters rose in mid-October.
"The day of the flood, I remember thinking ', Oh my gosh, how are we going to get this showground back to where we can run the show, but it was amazing," she said.
"Two days later, we had a working bee and we posted on Facebook the day before and had so many volunteers come to clean up. It was so nice to see how the community came together to help.
"The Craft Fair was here two weekends ago and was a great success and then the show got to go on, which was wonderful for the Deloraine community."
On why the Deloraine Show is always a big hit, Ms Folder said the focus on family and fun is the big draw card.
"I think what everyone loves about the Deloraine Show is that we focus on being a family-friendly and affordable show," she said.
"We don't have the big traditional sideshow alley, but we put on a lot of free kids activities and try to keep it as affordable as possible.
"Most of the things to see and do are free.
"That makes parents very happy."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
