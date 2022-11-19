The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Injured wildlife in Tasmania to benefit from new rescue vehicle

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 19 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Devil. FILE PICTURE

Northern Tasmania will benefit from the rollout of a new emergency responder ambulance which will support wildlife care and rehabilitation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.