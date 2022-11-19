Northern Tasmania will benefit from the rollout of a new emergency responder ambulance which will support wildlife care and rehabilitation.
A partnership between the state government and wildlife information, rescue and education service has resulted in the commitment of an additional $2.17 million towards the sector.
The funding will provide practical field-based wildlife rescue and rehabilitation support.
It will also offer assistance with training for volunteer wildlife rehabilitators, grants to help rehabilitators, and improved access to specialist wildlife veterinary services within Tasmania.
As part of the funding, a new emergency responder van will be implemented within the North. The state government have also committed $460,000 of funding over the next four years.
WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor said they had been working closely with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania and other key stakeholders to deliver a range of initiatives.
"Through this funding, the Tasmanian Government and WIRES are working to directly support wildlife volunteers in Tasmania and establish more resources for the wildlife volunteer sector," she said.
Ms Taylor also said the funding would provide a sustainable model for wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and release.
It is estimated the state's native animal roadkill toll reaches 500,000 annually, killing marsupials, birds and reptiles.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
