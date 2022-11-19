The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Lapidary Club of Northern Tasmania's hold Gem and Mineral Show at Elphin Sports Centre

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated November 19 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crystal and gem enthusiasts were treated to a plethora of shiny, colourful offerings at the Lapidary Club of Northern Tasmania's Gem and Mineral Show held at Elphin Sports Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.