Crystal and gem enthusiasts were treated to a plethora of shiny, colourful offerings at the Lapidary Club of Northern Tasmania's Gem and Mineral Show held at Elphin Sports Centre.
Crowds returned for the first time since the pandemic, with thousands coming through the doors to check out the goods on show.
Alistair Nicholas from the Lapidary Club said the size of the club and the interest in gems had grown hugely in the last few years.
"We have 130 tables this year compared to the last show, which had 50," he said.
"Many people are interested in coming on our field trips across the state where we look for precious gems and minerals."
Mr Nicholas said the star of the event was Javier Avellaneda and his prized Tasmanian sapphires, which are extremely rare.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
