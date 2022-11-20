It warms your heart hearing Prospect Vale's Michael Tuck talk about what the Launceston BMX Club means to his family.
Tuck as well as his daughter Chelsea, 11, and son Karsyn, 4, are competing in the AusCycling BMX Racing National Championships this week.
It's the first time the titles have been held in Launceston since 1994.
It will also be the first national championships in the world to include Para BMX.
Tuck explained Chelsea has the rare genetic condition tuberous sclerosis which causes non-cancerous tumours to grow in various organs of the body.
It has caused Chelsea to have brain, heart and kidney tumours and can cause epilepsy, autism and intellectual impairment.
"My daughter can't play any physical sports where you've got to communicate because she can't really communicate," Tuck said.
"But she can ride a bike, so I asked the club and they welcomed us with open arms.
"Chelsea took to it really well and Karsyn was two at the time and he jumped on a little mini wheeler with no pedals.
"Then I grabbed a bike and jumped on myself. With the camaraderie and community around the club - we'll never leave.
"The kids love it. We love coming in for training nights and hanging out while meeting great people."
Chelsea will compete in the 11 girls' 20 inch, 11/12 girls' cruiser and para BMX categories while Karsyn will take on the under-5 boys' competition.
It brought a smile to Tuck's face to see the introduction of the para category for nationals.
"Hopefully, in the future para will continue on to the Olympics with the Paralympics. That's the future goal to see it in the Olympics as well," he said.
The family is also grateful for the support of the Tasmanian community as everyone statewide cheers Chelsea on and encourages her in her racing.
She loves being part of team Turbo BMX.
Tuck is over the moon the titles are returning to Launceston.
"It's nice to it see it back here, I was too young to compete back then so it's nice to have the opportunity," the 33-year-old said.
He has a family link to the event which stretches back decades.
"My dad (Brian) was part of the club at York Park and that shut down," he said.
"Then the velodrome got moved to the Silverdome and this land become available and the council gave the land to the club.
"Then Dad built the track and helped the club rise back up and he organised for the Australian titles to be here in 1994 but he stepped down from the club before then anyway."
Tuck, who has ridden BMX his whole life but only started racing in the past two years, will compete in the cruiser and 20 inch categories in the 30-34 men's competition.
He explained how it worked.
"There's three qualifying motos and then there's a semi-final with your top 16," he said. "The top four out of each race in the semis go through to the final, which is your fifth moto."
Tuck said the unique Launceston track would provide a great challenge for all competitors.
"This place is a lot different to a lot of mainland tracks so it will separate the mainlanders from the local boys so it should be a good show for everybody," he said.
"Our start hill is not as big as a lot of their start hills over there, it's not as steep.
"We've got big corners, big, wide open corners.
"So it gives a lot of opportunity for a lot of different moves in the corners. It's quite a long track and the jumps aren't massive."
Para BMX will be contested for C5 to C1, intellectual impairment, deaf and transplant categories.
The competition will be Open Wheel (20-inch and 24-inch) and split into two age groups: 8-13 and 14+.
The national event was scheduled to be held in Launceston in 2020 but was cancelled because of COVID.
Nerang BMX Club on the Gold Coast hosted last year's titles. The championships have been running annually since 1980.
