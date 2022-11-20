BMX has been a great way for Kayena teenager Cat Atkinson to bond with her dad, Jamie.
And the Launceston BMX Club members can't wait to hit the track for the national championships at St Leonards this week.
"I started BMX in about June last year," Atkinson said.
"My dad used to ride BMX when he was a kid and he's got a 30-bike collection of old BMX.
"So he got me into it and I've been riding since then - just casual riding and doing it with him."
The 18-year-old will zoom around on her 20 inch in the 17-24 women's category at her first Aussie titles.
"It's amazing, if it was in any other state, I wouldn't be able to get there. But since it's local, it's great and brings so many people," she said.
Atkinson said she hadn't competed against many interstate riders.
"I'm looking forward to it and I'm aiming high but I know I won't achieve as high as I had no time to train because of exams but I'm excited and going to give it my all anyway," she said.
The Launceston Christian School student completed her grade 12 exams on Thursday. She finished with sports science.
"BMX has been an outlet. I haven't been able to come too often because school consumed my time," she said.
"But every chance I get I like to come out here and race on the track and if not, I'll go for an old school ride with Dad in town."
Launceston BMX Club president Matt Manshanden is thrilled to have about half his club's 180 members competing this week.
It's been a big build up to the biggest event of the year.
"We've been waiting for three years, we were ready to go three years ago but then COVID came," he said.
He encouraged families to get along to the track and watch the nation's best riders in action.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
