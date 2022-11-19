South Launceston skipper Jeremy Jackson wanted to see his team get back on the Greater Northern Cup winners' list and that's what they did on Saturday at NTCA no. 2.
The Knights comfortably accounted for Wynyard following their gut-wrenching one-run loss to Mowbray last weekend.
The Tigers posted 186 thanks to middle-order batsman Gregg Sharman who notched 60 not out from 78 balls.
South had a significant knock through the middle order too with coach Nathan Philip making 81 not out from 100 balls.
He had great assistance from Brodie Jarrad (30) as the Knights reached 6-187 in 44.5 overs.
Jackson said Philip played the conditions well and knew the game situation.
"He realised the responsibility once he'd made a start to then, as a senior player in the team, go on and turn that into an 80-plus score instead of a out for 30-odd," the captain said.
Jackson felt spin worked well against the Tigers with Jarrad collecting 3-23 from 10 overs.
"Our spinners creating pressure through the middle overs has been a bit of a theme for us the last month," he said.
"All our spinners bowled well today but I also was impressed with Riley Donlon (2-26) and the way he bowled to his field and to plans."
Jackson said the Knights would endeavour to improve their starts with the ball.
"The first 10 overs of our bowling innings haven't been great a couple of times this year," he said.
"And we put down a couple of catches again today."
Mowbray made hard work of it but secured their second win on the trot.
Their tidy bowling kept Devonport to 126 at Invermay Park before they found themselves in trouble during the chase.
Four ducks from their top seven meant they needed something special from their tail-enders. Middle-order batter Thomas Dwyer, who scored 24, paired up with Lachie Clark (25) to put an end to the chaos.
Then Joel Proctor (34) and Sam Artis (13) helped get the Eagles to 8-129.
Captain Luke Scott heaped praised on the bowlers.
"They bowled well to restrict them to 126. We were in serious batting trouble and we really left it up to our bowling group to get our runs as well," he said.
"It's not something we want to see from our bowlers all the time but it's certainly something they're capable of." He gave insight into what caused the batting collapse.
"We struggled to see off Chris Lindsay, he took 4-23 early. Once we saw him off, the boys were able to score more freely," he said.
"It's a bit of reward for Lachie. He's been floating around that lower order and today it just clicked for him."
Ishang Shah claimed 3-17, Jackson O'Toole grabbed 2-18 and paceman Artis finished with 3-28.
Riverside was right in the game against Ulverstone before number seven Rhys French came out and went bang at Windsor Park.
He scored 64 from 33 balls with five fours and four sixes before Blues' coach Patty Mackrell had him caught and bowled.
Ulverstone got out of a spot after being 5-77 as they marched to 6-169 from 39 overs during the chase.
Mackrell was the best of Riverside's batters with 53 at the top of the order while skipper Peter New (27) and Matt Owens (34 not out) were handy through the middle order.
It was also a tough day at the office for Launceston who fell to Latrobe by 24 runs at NTCA no. 1.
The visitors' number nine batsman Duncan Grey surprised with his 98 not out from 93 balls.
His innings meant that despite three ducks, Latrobe posted 9-218.
The Lions made a positive start to the chase with Sam Elliston-Buckley (46) and Tom Gray (30) combining for a strong opening stand.
George Maguire put up a fight through the middle order with his 51 from 84 balls as Launceston made 194.
Westbury fell to Sheffield under the Duckworth-Lewis system in a rain-impacted match at Sheffield.
Captain Daniel Murfet explained the rain came about 17 overs into the Shamrocks' run chase.
He (27 not out) and Ollie Wood (27) were in at the time and ticking along well. They tried to up the ante and Wood got out in the 23rd over.
They then lost a succession of wickets to finish 7-84 from 27 overs. Sheffield made 9-182.
