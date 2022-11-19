Longford remains undefeated in the TCL premier league following their round seven away triumph over Legana on Saturday.
A century from opener Fazal Nawab, an import from Pakistan, who knocked 112 from 101 balls, including two sixes, was the highlight of the Tigers' 6-277 from 40 overs.
Nawab made an unbeaten 50 on debut for the Tigers in round one.
Josh Adams, who also opened the batting, contributed well with 56 from 95 balls.
And Dion Blair made a handy middle-order cameo with his 35 not out.
Coming in at number nine, Shaan Singh top scored with 30 for the Durhams who made 146 in reply.
Longford bowler Patrick Morehouse caused headaches as he collected 4-11 from eight overs while captain Kieran Davey ended up with 3-35 from eight overs.
The top-order batters made the runs for Evandale Panthers at Perth.
Openers Rickie Wells and Grant Davern scored 23 and 29 runs before skipper Jonty Manktelow made 54.
But suddenly the runs dried up and the Panthers lost 6-36.
Perth first-drop Matthew Walton made a crucial 59, helping his side surpass the target of 164 with less than two overs remaining.
It was a classy all-round performance as Walton claimed 3-25 earlier in the day.
Jonty Richardson's 21 batting at number seven helped keep the run rate ticking over.
Sam McLean bowled well for the visitors with 4-35 from eight overs.
The Demons, who started the round in fifth, now sit third on the ladder behind Longford and Hadspen, who had a bye.
The stage is set for a beauty between the Demons and Chieftains next weekend. They'll meet for the first time this season.
ACL reeled in Western Tiers' 133 at University Oval but it wasn't all smooth sailing as Western Tiers captain Reece Maher collected a mind-blowing 4-5 from his eight overs, including five maidens.
ACL were a worrying 4-18 before Shaun Woods, who notched 51 from 77 balls, and Cameron Martin, who finished 51 not out, got the lion's share of the runs.
Tail-enders Tim Walker (20) and Ben Morice (30 not out) helped Western Tiers get to their total after the team was 8-109.
Ben Harris was the pick of ACL's bowlers with 4-21 from six overs.
Tanveer Hussain and Nigel Hurst also picked up two pegs each from their eight-over spells.
Sixth-ranked Trevallyn cruised to victory against the eighth-placed Diggers at Hagley Recreation Park.
The Diggers were all at sea at 5-30 before Tyler Dudman-Wise, who notched 50 from 70 balls, helped get them to 105.
He was run out by Jacob Millwood who had a big day out.
The Trevallyn bowler also claimed 5-18 from eight overs, including one maiden.
His teammate Alex Kerrison finished with 4-23 from his ripping eight-over spell.
Trevallyn captain and first-drop Drew Clarke knocked 31 from 55 balls before being caught and bowled by Alistair Worth (2-31).
Number four David Patten was unbeaten on 49 as the winners got the job done in 32 overs.
In round eight, Hadspen host Perth and ACL welcome Evandale.
Legana play Trevallyn while Longford and the Diggers will duel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.