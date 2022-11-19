Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam has gone against his state colleagues' proposal of a government-funded AFL stadium.
"I don't think taxpayers should be forced to pay anymore for a stadium in Hobart," Senator Duniam told media on Friday.
"The private sector could well step in and do what they can there."
"I'll let the Tasmanian government speak to the commitment they have made, but from my point of view, I don't think federal funding is something that should happen."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the development of a new stadium was key to the introduction of an AFL team in Tasmania.
"The Tasmanian Government is committed to activating Macquarie Point as an arts, entertainment and sporting precinct with a boutique stadium - the home of the Tasmanian Devils - at its heart," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the stadium would be transformative and would bring events to the state that had never been seen before.
"It will deliver 950 full-time-equivalent jobs a year and inject $85 million into the economy, as well as providing a major infrastructure pipeline project with more than 4000 jobs attached during construction," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Tasmania in October and said he would consider funding for the proposed new stadium for Hobart on the strength of its business case.
Mr Albanese said he supported the entry of a men and women's Tasmanian team into the AFL, but stopped short of a commitment to funding the new stadium to secure the deal. "What we do is we look at projects on their merit," he said.
"When we make commitments, they're on the basis of a proper business case and we will do the same with that project."
No business case has been put forward to the federal government as of yet.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
