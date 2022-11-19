The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dylan John Robert Digney pleads guilty to possessing shotgun shells

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 19 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan John Robert Digney. Picture: Facebook

A man found with 25 shotgun shells in his vehicle refused to tell police who the owner of the ammunition was and said, "I'm just going to take the rap for it. I'm not going to narc on anybody".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.