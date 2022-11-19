A man found with 25 shotgun shells in his vehicle refused to tell police who the owner of the ammunition was and said, "I'm just going to take the rap for it. I'm not going to narc on anybody".
Dylan John Robert Digney (23) pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis, possessing a glass smoking device, possessing ammunition while not holding an appropriate firearm licence, and driving with drugs in his system.
Prosecutors said on September 23, 2022, Digney was intercepted by police at Kings Meadows. A search of his vehicle revealed a small quantity of cannabis, one box of 12-gauge shotgun shells and a glass pipe.
Digney told police he had never held a firearms licence in Tasmania and said he would take the rap for the shotgun shells. Although he pleaded guilty to being in possession of the ammunition, he said he did not own the shells.
During their search, police also found a small quantity of cannabis in a cigarette packet. Digney told police the ice pipe belonged to one of his friends and he had smoked drugs the night before. He returned a positive result for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Digney represented himself in court and said he had "stuffed up" in regard to the consumption of meth. In relation to the shotgun shells, he said he did not know who owned them.
Magistrate Evan Hughes fined Digney $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
