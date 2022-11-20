The Australian cycling spotlight falls on Tasmania this week with the state hosting pinnacle events in two of the Olympic disciplines.
Launceston will stage both the national BMX championships and the start of the National Road Series' signature race.
The Spirit of Tasmania Tour will begin on Wednesday in Launceston and take in the North-East and North-West before concluding with a criterium in Devonport on Sunday.
The women's tour joins in with the revised Longford to Poatina and then Spreyton to Sheffield stages on Friday and Saturday.
Race director and former Olympic track champion Scott McGrory said organisers are pleased with the new-look legs.
"This region of Tasmania is simply stunning and will be a photographer's delight as the riders tackle a truly tough stage," he said.
"Coming off the back of the previous day's stage, the constant climbing with already fatigued legs will make it difficult for teams to control the breakaways. It's a day for the opportunists, but only the strongest of those will prevail."
Being the final event in the AusCycling National Road Series, the national champions will be crowned as well as the Tour winners in Devonport.
Taking place simultaneously, more than a thousand riders will descend on St Leonards for the AusCycling BMX Racing National Championships.
Riders aged from as young as three to 66 from all around the country will take part in Australia's biggest BMX event, hosted by Launceston BMX Club from November 21-26.
Among those taking part will be 2020 Olympian and defending champion Saya Sakakibara, 2016 Olympian Bodi Turner, 2012 Olympian and former national champion Khalen Young.
In the men's competition, a new national champion will be crowned as defending champion Izaac Kennedy is competing in the US.
The action begins with pre-championship races on Monday followed by the BMX National Round 6 on Wednesday.
Thursday features the championship events, with elite categories fighting for national titles.
Thursday also features the stars of the future in the mini wheelers and sprockets then Friday will involve all 20" categories with superclass, junior superclass and cruiser titles to be decided on Saturday along with para BMX.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
