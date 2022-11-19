Clarence declared on 9-255 midway through their two-day match against Greater Northern Raiders at UTAS Stadium.
The Cricket Tasmania Premier League men's fixture was dominated by by a century from visiting batsman Clinton Hinchchliffe.
The no.4 made a patient 102 off 217 deliveries, finding the boundary 16 times - more than the rest of his team combined.
Having been sent into bat when Raiders won the toss, Clarence spent all Saturday at the crease, declaring at stumps with Tim Coyle's side set to bat on Sunday.
Bowlers James Beattie and Ben Spinks struck early to have Clarence at 3-56 before a 122-run fourth-wicket stand between Hinchchliffe and captain Michael Jones (56) swung the momentum back towards the visitors.
Harry Allanby added 30 down the order with his dismissal prompting the declaration midway through the 92nd over.
Beattie finished with the best figures of 3-68 - all top-order batters - off 18 overs with Spinks taking 2-53 and spinner Dravid Rao 2-46.
Although Jono Chapman (0-23) went uncharacteristically wicketless, he did amass 13 maidens off 19 overs and ran out. first drop Justin Galeotti.
The match resumes at 10.30am on Sunday with the Raiders women also in action in two T20s at neighbouring Invermay Park.
Elsewhere in round seven, short-form international Ben McDermott and George Town's Jarrod Freeman went run crazy as Lindisfarne top scored for the day against Kingborough.
McDermott went unbeaten with 171 runs off 225 balls, amassing 21 fours and two sixes as his side scored 6-396 off 87 overs.
Freeman continued to push for all-rounder status by recording 113 off 129 with nine fours and two sixes as the pair enjoyed a huge 241-run partnership.
Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Alex Vincent and Cam Walter claimed two wickets each but were all expensive.
Kingborough were 1-14 at stumps at the Twin Ovals.
Two more Tassie Tigers hit three figures as University amassed 4-302 off just 67 overs after bowling out New Town for 91.
Captain Jake Doran made 141 and former Test skipper Tim Paine did his autobiography sales no harm with 106 not out, the pair sharing 29 fours between them.
Jesse Willmott (36) fought a lonely battle for New Town as Tim Oakley led the bowling figures with 5-29.
Jack Callinan made an even 50 with support from Kade Applebee (35), Jordan Silk (29) and Caleb Jewell (22) as North Hobart posted 187 all out off 69 overs against Glenorchy.
Jatinder Singh took 4-49 off 22 overs for the visitors, backed up by Trent Le Rossignol (2-36) and Brandon Kopper (2-43).
Glenorchy lost both openers to Yousaf Iqbal (2-12) before reaching 2-45 at stumps at the TCA Ground.
