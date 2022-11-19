It's been in the Olympics since 1912 following its creation by the founder of the modern Games, Baron Pierre de Coubertin - yet modern pentathlon remains for most an obscure oddity that morphs onto television screens briefly every four years.
It's also the Olympic sport that is currently doing its best to tear itself apart.
The sport has done everything it could to remain on the Olympic program despite having little appeal to Games' sponsors and broadcasters who pay the big bucks to deliver the Summer Games.
In its most traditional format, the event used to take up six days of each Olympic Games to reach a conclusion - with four of the disciplines each allocated a day and fencing two of them.
In those days, medals were contested in both individual and teams events until those in charge of the rules of the Games decided that an athlete should not be able to win two medals from the same performances.
The reality has always been that it is a very expensive sport in which to participate - owning or accessing the horses required for the show jumping component and fencing lessons don't come cheap for a start.
And it's hard to find the free hours required to gain some employment to pay those bills when training sessions have to be slotted in for running, swimming and shooting as well.
As a result, the sport has traditionally been dominated by those in the armed forces, police forces or other such state-run entities.
Even in the days of alleged pure amateurism of the Olympic Games, the majority of exponents of modern pentathlon were in effect employed full-time to practice and perfect their cumbersome craft.
When the pressure was often put on those governing the sport to make it more user-friendly and shorter in duration, they responded dutifully - understanding the consequences if they failed to act.
For elimination from the Olympic program means loss of the sport's principal source of funding - the cash dividend from each Games that even the better-sponsored sports depend on.
By Tokyo 2021 the Olympic delivery of modern pentathlon was a shadow of its former self - staged at a single venue and all over in a handful of hours - having previously downsized to a single day's competition at multiple venues from 1996.
To remain in the Olympic club, the sport had also earlier agreed to give up the team medals and subsequently over time reduce the number of competitors, even allowing for the introduction of the event for women from Sydney 2000.
Sacrificing so much may have been a necessity but at least the sport remained basically true to its original design and concept.
That was until a nasty incident in Tokyo when a different sort of grenade was lobbed into the sport's boardroom.
The riding discipline has long been problematic for the reason that the athletes do not get to ride their own horses - instead drawing lots for a pool of mounts sourced by the organisers of the competition.
This reduced costs but was principally based on the theory that a successful exponent should be able to ride any horse presented to them.
At the Beijing and Rio de Janeiro Games, the horses were a feisty lot that ensured the outcome of the battle for the medals saw the elimination of favoured contenders right from that point on.
For some, the story was no better in Tokyo and there was an unfortunate incident involving the abuse of one of the horses by the coach of an athlete for whom the horse had declined to jump.
The reaction was massive - eventually causing the International Olympic Committee to force the sport to remove riding by 2028 or be eliminated from the Games.
Those in charge responded, albeit clumsily, to the challenge by searching for a new discipline - eventually almost certainly some form of sprint obstacle race.
Inevitably the kerfuffle has led to a challenge to the positions of those in charge - with many current competitors desperate to maintain the status quo. Controversial Australian Olympic star Alex Watson was enraged sufficiently to put up his hand for the international presidency.
Meanwhile, ninjas around the world eye the chance for an Olympic medal.
