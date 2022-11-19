Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said he "can't wait" to return for Launceston's second NBL game despite expressing reservations about the venue and fan behaviour.
Friday's feisty loss to the New Zealand Breakers saw several spot fires break out and even the colourful coach storming down the court to berate a home fan who threw something onto the court.
The incident prompted a swift response from the franchise who issued a statement about it on Saturday.
"The Tasmania JackJumpers condemn any aggressive or unsportsmanlike behaviour from any fans," it said.
"We are aware of some instances of unacceptable behaviour at last night's game and are working with the Silverdome to ensure appropriate action is taken and it does not happen again.
"A group of fans were spoken to by the match manager late in the game but no sanctions have been or are expected to be issued.
"Tasmanians are passionate and parochial people but we absolutely encourage our fans to be respectful of players, officials and other fans at all times."
Roth said there was no place for such actions at a sold-out Silverdome.
"I just told them 'Don't throw any crap on the floor'," he said when asked what he said to the fans in the final quarter of the 84-76 defeat - the team's third to the Breakers this season.
However, he said the region did a strong job of supporting the team.
"It's not the most ideal place but it's the only place up here where we can play and get this type of crowd. They did a fantastic job getting set up for us and working through being in this building and it's great to be up here.
"This is a huge fan base for us and a big basketball area. The venue's the venue and it's great to see all the JackJumpers gear up here and to see the fans about is fantastic.
"The biggest thing for me was just to make sure we had a good strong showing up here in the North and North-West. We don't get up here quite enough and to be down a few players and have these fans come here to support us - it's always great to be up here and can't wait to be back up here in January."
Outscoring the hosts 26-15 in the decisive final quarter, the Breakers were well led by Dererk Pardon (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Izayah Le'afa, whose 17 points equalled JackJumpers' top scorer Rashard Kelly.
Captain Clint Steindl and star Will Magnay played their first games of the season, the latter having missed the previous 32 matches.
"Clint's won multiple championships and Will's size is obviously a factor and there's their experience, who they are and what they bring to the table," Roth said.
"We'll have to give them more minutes and slowly re-integrate them back into everything, get their legs underneath and build up their stamina to play games as opposed to practice and that'll take some time."
Dropping from fourth to seventh place with the loss, Tasmania set an unwanted franchise record of 27 fouls which was also the most by any team this season.
"I thought we were quite scrappy," Roth added.
