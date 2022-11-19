Bowls North round five was done and dusted before mother nature could intervene, with the Premier League serving up a mixed bag of results.
Deloraine and Bridport played out an absolute nail-biter as the result came down to the wire.
John Samphier's Deloraine rink got the better of Wayne Churchill by just three shots.
Eddie Walker snuck home by just two shots over David Heathcote with the overall difference being just one shot.
The Mayor of Bridport, Chris Walker, steered the ship home for Bridport with another two-shot rink win, this time over Keith Davis, resulting in a one-shot overall win for the visiting Bridport side.
The result between Invermay and East Launceston came down to the final end as both teams relished the free-running Invermay green.
Gene Ayton's rink blasted through their 25 ends en route to a convincing 32 to 17 final score to set the tone for Invermay.
East Launceston's Kane Walker supported the Northern selector's decision to pick him as a skip for the regional side as he defeated Candice Ayton by 13 shots to peg back the margin.
This left Invermay's Chris Lee and East Launceston's David Minns as the final rink.
With Minns leading by six on the rink, Invermay required five shots on the final end to steal the overall win.
Zoe Whelan and Jess McMullen would both set up the head well to give the Swampies every chance of victory, but their hopes were soon dashed as Minns delivered the winning bowl - driving the jack into the ditch and scoring one shot to seal the win for East Launceston.
Kings Meadows were far too good for their visiting Trevallyn counterparts.
Byron Slater's rink led the charge for Kings Meadows with a massive start to finish win over Michael Sims - the final score reading 32 to 13.
Andrew Appleyard was best on ground for Kings Meadows in his final appearance for the club before going into retirement due to a dicky knee.
Aaron Page continues his strong performances with another rink win, this time over Lucas Howell who was previously undefeated.
Scott Zeuschner and Page combined well as back-end comrades to deliver their seven-shot win.
Rae Simpson's rink would hold off a valiant Sean Alderson to secure all three rinks for Kings Meadows. Alderson himself has flourished since moving to skip but could not get the team over the line.
Newly-promoted Westbury are proving to be an early season dark horse this year after they travelled to Cosgrove Park and dispatched them by 29 shots overall.
Julian Frost has struck a purple patch of form so far this year and this was no exception.
His rink consisting of Daniel Burke, Anthony Lowery and Barry Roberts defeated Luke Patterson's rink 33 to 15.
Not to be outdone, Les Watts would run away with a convincing 21-shot win over Cosgrove's Robert Krushka.
Shane Boden's rink was the one silver lining for Cosgrove Park as he defeated Paul Lowery by 11 shots to salvage two points.
Longford remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after they held on for what many would call a slender margin over the visiting Launceston.
Mark Strochnetter's rink defeated Trace Stewart by just four shots in a hot contest.
Jarrod Howard couldn't continue his winning ways this week as John Borg would do enough damage as the opposing skip to tie their scores as 20 apiece.
Daniel Baker's rink would finish the job for Longford with a six-shot defeat of the always tough to beat Rob Antel.
The win sees Longford go a full game clear on top of the ladder with no end to their winning ways in sight.
