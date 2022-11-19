After a week of worrying about the weather we managed to get all games played in the Bowls North-West Premier League.
This weekend provided some results that probably weren't expected, the beauty of bowls.
Rain threatened the Wynyard versus Penguin match all day but held off enough to get the game complete with Penguin snagging the points and their first win for the season.
With just one rink win and a draw the Blues fought hard late in the game and were able to hold on.
Stick Manson and Sam McLean played a cracker and finished with a draw.
Josh Walker Davis and his boys jumped Snake Brown and his lads, winning by 10.
Biggles Richardson literally got pipped by Pip Appleyard 17-22, which left Penguin's only rink win with Jazza Brown, Wriggles, Kyle Palmer and Henry Compagne piling on the shots to overcome Feltham and his rink by a very sound 21 shots.
A well deserved win for Penguin.
We knew the Latrobe versus Burnie game could go either way but I don't think we expected the Dees to do it in the fashion they did.
Timmy Douce won by 12 over Soggy Smith while his brother Greg followed the trend with another solid 12-shot win over Tony Simpson.
Gambo continued his good run with a win by six over Matty Mitchell and Arnie clawed his way to a solitary one-shot win over Callum Butler.
What a showing by Latrobe, certainly proving the doubters wrong!
South against Port went probably the way one would expect at this point in the season, with the Sharks getting the job done winning on two rinks by a total of 15 shots overall.
Port can thank Wasp Jago who outdid Errol Shelley by eight and also the Port young guns captain Codi Marshall and Bailey Bellchamber winning by 16 over the ever-reliable Alan Carver.
For South, it was Sav Chilcott claiming two points against Josh Marshall 24-19 and Gerard McCarthy getting a hold of Paul Marshall winning 20-16.
So Port did what they had to this week... but as I keep saying South are fighting these games out and that's a good sign.
The results from the Ulverstone against Devonport game only adds to the list of wins that probably weren't expected.
Ulverstone claimed 12 points to two against the Eagles in an awesome display.
Eden Moore led the way with a 26-13 shot win over Nick Smith.
Col Wilcox got the deed done against Scotty Summer outing him 23-19.
Benny Fidler did well again by putting the brakes on Ian Moore and co winning by the narrow margin of 21-19.
Devonport's two points came by way of Johnsy and his mob defeating Rocket Horton and crew 12-20.
Well done Ulverstone!
I'm so glad we got the round in and that's not just because Penguin won, it's because we needed to get the games played and not lose another week of action to the weather.
I'd rather tolerate a bit or rain and win than not play at all.
An awesome week of bowls, the results are what North-West Bowls needs, teams up and coming, player movement and a bit of excitement.
Change is great when things get stale.
Well done to everyone on braving the weather.
