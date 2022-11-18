The Examiner
Hundreds of new referrals for ADHD as missed diagnoses across generations leads to strain on services

By Isabel Bird
November 19 2022 - 10:00am
'My brain will not shut up': ADHD diagnosis on the rise

The brains of children and adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder work differently, says a popular Tasmanian ADHD expert, who is concerned about missed diagnoses.

Isabel Bird

