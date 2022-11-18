'My brain will not shut up': ADHD diagnosis on the rise

The brains of children and adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder work differently, says a popular Tasmanian ADHD expert, who is concerned about missed diagnoses.
The disorder is generally characterised by the image of the hyperactive boy causing havoc in classrooms and running amok at home as if moving on adrenaline, all of the time.
But this provides only a limited, stereotype snapshot of the condition, which affects the brain chemistry in both males and female in many ways.
ADHD expert Ross Kirkman explains there are two distinct forms of ADHD, the hyperactive type and the inattentive type, and then there are sub-types depending on each individual.
The most common subjective experience of ADHD is that the brain is way too busy. It is like having 100 desktop tabs open at once...[Once medicated] it is a hugely emotional experience to finally have a brain that works the way other people's brains' work.- Tasmanian psychiatrist Ross Kirkman
"Historically, people tend to think of ADHD as hyperactive boys, and they are one quarter of ADHD," Dr Kirkman said.
"Hyperactive girls get picked up as well, reasonably reliably, maybe not to the same extent as the boys.
"But it is the inattentive type boys and girls that tend to be missed, certainly in primary school."
Dr Kirkman said inattentive ADHD is often missed in school aged kids because they are not noticeable in classrooms, nor are they disruptive.
"Teachers may miss the fact that they have a kid in school who is polite, well mannered, who seems to be trying hard, but is really not able to focus and maintain attention on the teacher."
But Dr Kirkman said teachers are well-placed to pick up kids with inattentive ADHD.
"I think it is a terribly important role for teachers to suggest to parents that their child is having significant issues with attention or concentration, and to suggest that the child should be assessed."
Undiagnosed and untreated ADHD can have lifelong impacts.
Individuals with inattentive ADHD are mostly impacted by the educational difficulties that arise due to distraction and an inability to focus.
"The impact on their schooling, particularly secondary and college is enormous," Dr Kirkman said.
"You've got kids who are failing, certainly at college level. I have a lot of patients diagnosed as adults who dropped out half way through, who would normally have gone on and done well, or people who have scraped through college and got into university, but then struggled through or failed."
Individuals with the hyperactive type deal with significant educational challenges resulting from their condition, but also the social repercussions of being the kid that cannot sit still, organise themselves, or follow through on instructions.
"If the hyperactive kids are untreated their socialisation is affected. They make friends because they are often very sociable, but struggle to keep friends," Dr Kirkman said.
"I've had adults with ADHD say they had to float around all the time as a kid, that they were a bit on the outer.
"Hyperactive kids can just be a bit too much for people."
Dr Kirkman said 60 per cent of kids with ADHD continue to experience symptoms as adults.
As a result, he is diagnosing both young and old adults.
"It is a myth that ADHD kids always grow out of it. By the time a third of these kids get to 18 the ADHD is pretty minimal, but in two thirds of them, it persists," he said.
"I've got one patient in her seventies who is finding life so much better now that she is treated."
It is this backlog of undiagnosed children, now adults, that is contributing to a rise in diagnosis.
This, combined with increasing education and awareness of the disorder among medical and psychiatric professions, a reducing stigma, and better awareness by teachers, means more children with ADHD are also getting recognised.
Dr Kirkman said the health system is playing catch up.
He said he receives up to 200 new referrals for ADHD every few months, and new patients can wait up to five months for an appointment.
"There is a huge unmet demand for psychiatrists who treat ADHD, but it is improving," he said.
Currently, children can wait for months to get a psychological assessment and diagnosis for ADHD. They then have to wait up to 18 months to see a pediatrician in the public system.
The public system will not see anyone for ADHD who is over the age of 18.
For those adults that do go through the channels to receive a diagnosis and decide to start medication, the impact can be lifechanging.
Dr Kirkman said the difference in people's lives once they start the medication is enormous.
"The most common subjective experience of ADHD is that the brain is way too busy," he said.
"People say 'my brain does not shut up. It is like having 100 desktop tabs open at once, or three different radio stations playing at the same time, but they are all not tuned properly," he said.
"It is a hugely emotional experience to finally have a brain that works the way other people's brains work."
Dr Kirkman said one woman fondly described a quietening of her mind.
"When these adults are treated their brains become quiet and ordered, and for them, it is a great relief that they can sit and think and follow through an idea, instead of their brains flitting from one idea to another," he said.
"She said she was able to sit and relax and look outside, and that it felt like coming home."
