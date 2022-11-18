The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Waitlists for psychologists skyrocket in Tasmania as shortage in the profession continues

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
November 19 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Psychologist survey reveals depths of wait crisis

Post-COVID, Tasmania has seen an increase in the demand for psychologists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.