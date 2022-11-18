Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine was among the guest speakers at the Hadspen Cricket Club's Champions of Sport luncheon on Friday at Country Club Tasmania.
Boxer legend Jeff Fenech as well as Geelong legend and Footy Show stalwart Sam Newman also spoke.
Paine, who recently released his much-anticipated auto-biography The Price Paid, said he hadn't thought too much about the reaction to the book so far.
"I haven't checked in on it too much to be honest. It was a book deal done two and a half years ago so I tried to get out of it but couldn't unfortunately," he said.
"I had to go ahead with it. So I'm happy it's out now and I've had my say I guess and time to move on."
Paine, who is playing grade cricket this week, feels the Tasmanian Tigers are tracking well towards their goal of winning trophies.
"Obviously, we didn't have a great day on Thursday in the one-dayer, but we're right in the mix in both competitions which is where you want to be going into Christmas," he said.
"We've got a good squad and a lot of senior guys like Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird and Matt Wade and some really talented young guys coming through."
Paine spoke positively of the Greater Northern Raiders program.
"What (coach) Tim Coyle has done up here, and other people before him, and now Coyley taking it even further with the Raiders has been great for the north of the state in terms of getting some good cricketers and giving them a pathway through to the Tassie Tigers," he said.
"Which we probably haven't done well enough for the last 10 years.
"To have the Raiders program going now is exciting for young kids living up in the north of the state."
Newman supports introducing a Tassie AFL team and building a roofed stadium.
"If you're going to build a stadium, you may as well build it state of the art and put a roof over it," he said.
"I see Eddie McGuire is trying to get a roof put over the MCG. So that's the way things go these days, the theater- goers who go to the football, the wine-set like to go and watch it in comfort.
"And if that means you put a roof over the stadium...most stadiums in the world that are being constructed or built cater for the public and that's what it's about."
Fenech, a three-time world champion, has mentored Launceston-born professional boxer Tyler Blizzard in the past year.
Blizzard, who has won three fights, returned to the sport in 2021 after five years out of the ring.
"He's a good kid, he works hard and he's got a lot of ability and talent," Fenech said.
"It's all about hard work and how much you want it and he's definitely shown that many times over."
Fenech said they took training one step at a time following Blizzard's long layoff.
"He's a kid that's really keen and determined and he's moved overseas at the moment," he said.
"He's over in Bangkok living so he's just set up a new camp there which I've given my blessing.
"So hopefully he'll do well. When he was with us he was a really good puncher and showed lots of ability and potential and he'll go all the way."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
